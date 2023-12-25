 
Monday, December 25, 2023
Melanie Walker

Mariah Carey enjoys Christmas with twins despite Bryan Tanaka split

Mariah Carey called it quits with her longtime partner of seven years earlier this month

Melanie Walker

Monday, December 25, 2023

After announcing her split from Bryan Tanaka, Mariah Carey is enjoying Christmas festivities with her twins.

The 54-year-old pop star posted joyous pictures on her Instagram account from Christmas Eve as she enjoyed festive activities like a sleigh ride through the snow with her 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

In the carousel, Moroccan can be seen sitting in front of his mother wearing black snow gear, while Monroe is seen grinning from a seat behind Mariah as they match wearing pink coats.

"Come on, it’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you," Mariah penned lyrics from the Christmas classic hit Sleigh Ride with musical note and snow emojis.

She also shared a funny video where she’s trying to get the twins to sing her iconic 1994 Christmas song All I Want for Christmas Is You.

The clip shows Monroe, Moroccan and Mariah standing in front of a Christmas tree as they humorously insist that they are tired of making references to this song.

"It's just being festive," Mariah says as she erupts into the opening notes of her iconic song and her kids exit the frame.

“Had to do it! Merry Christmas Eve!!" she wrote in the caption with christmas tree and heart emojis.

Mariah and Bryan Tanaka broke up recently, citing "severe differences" as the reason behind their breakup.

Page Six quoted an exclusive source claiming that the two broke up because the choreographer wanted a family.

“He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at,” they stated.

