Monday, December 25, 2023
Prince Harry broke off things with 'The Crown' pal after he said 'too much'

Prince Harry and Dominic West have lost their friendship

Monday, December 25, 2023

Prince Harry is seemingly not friends with 'The Crown' actor Dominic West said too much in an interview.

The actor, who was close friends with the Duke of Sussex revealed that Harry did not like some of his statements during an interview.

In between a chat on Times Radio's "Sunday Morning", Dominic confessed: "We sort of [lost touch because] I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn't speak after that."

He said: "I think I was asked what we did. [And] what we did to celebrate when we got there and [I] probably said too much."

A year after their expedition, Dominic West and Prince Harry once embarked on an expedition to Antarctica back in 2013. Speaking about their trip in a January 2014, Dominic said: "[Harry] was very much part of the team."

He added: "He seemed to specialize in building latrines. He built this incredible castellated structure with blocks to keep out the wind, and it even had a [toilet] roll holder."

