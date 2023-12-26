Kevin Connolly falls victim to burglary on Christmas Eve

 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Entourage actor Kevin Connolly’s home became the target of a burglary on Christmas Eve. 

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that an unhoused man forced his way into the back door of Connolly's house just before midnight, while the actor and his family were away celebrating elsewhere.

It does not appear any occupants were home at the time of the incident. The suspect managed to flee with a few items, including an antique gun, but a full assessment is still underway. Other luxury home robberies have occurred in the area recently, though this incident does not seem connected.

Through his girlfriend Zulay Henao's Instagram, it is evident Connolly and his family spent their Christmas enjoying traditions with loved ones. 

Photos showed the actor occupied with turkey duties while others cooked Colombian dishes. His young daughter Kennedy was pictured having fun decorating.

Connolly and Henao, who he met while directing her in a 2018 series, went Instagram official in 2020 during a romantic ski trip following the birth of their child last year. 

