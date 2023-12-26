 
menu
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

George Clooney still in disbelief over Amal Clooney marriage

George Clooney still finds it hard to believe that he's married to Amal Clooney

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

George Clooney still finds it hard to believe that hes married to Amal Clooney
George Clooney still finds it hard to believe that he's married to Amal Clooney

George Clooney feels incredibly lucky to have found lasting love with wife Amal Clooney. The couple recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary and, by all accounts, their bond has only deepened over time.

A source close to the George Clooney star says he still cannot believe Amal, a high-profile human rights lawyer, agreed to marry him nearly a decade ago.

The source said George "adores Amal," and "still pinches himself that she agreed to marry him."

"Eight years! And they said it wouldn't last," George joked while speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of his anniversary in September 2022. "Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realize as they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for."

"There's just not a downside to her," the Ocean’s Eleven star gushed.

The pair met through mutual friends in 2013 and tied the knot the following year. Ever since, George has been overt in his admiration for Amal.

The feelings are clearly mutual - when receiving TIME's Person of the Year award, Amal thanked her inspirational and supportive husband.

Together, Amal and George have built a happy home in Lake Como, Italy, raising 6-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. According to an insider, the couple "are more in love than ever, and they can't picture their lives with anyone else."

Kate Middleton's video appearance with Prince George ‘feels forced'
Kate Middleton's video appearance with Prince George ‘feels forced'
'Bridgerton' season 3 first look photos reveal new actress in key role
'Bridgerton' season 3 first look photos reveal new actress in key role
Kardashians lip sync and slay in dazzling Christmas outfits - watch
Kardashians lip sync and slay in dazzling Christmas outfits - watch
Meghan Markle branded ‘very vindictive' in the work she's done video
Meghan Markle branded ‘very vindictive' in the work she's done
Kanye West returns to Instagram to promote 'Vultures'
Kanye West returns to Instagram to promote 'Vultures'
Kevin Connolly falls victim to burglary on Christmas Eve
Kevin Connolly falls victim to burglary on Christmas Eve
Taylor Swift arrives at Travis Kelce game with Santa - watch
Taylor Swift arrives at Travis Kelce game with Santa - watch
Prince George needs no formal schooling with a future as ‘written out' video
Prince George needs no formal schooling with a future as ‘written out'
Veteran actor Kamar de los Reyes dead: 'One Life to Live' star was 56
Veteran actor Kamar de los Reyes dead: 'One Life to Live' star was 56
Kate Middleton feels she has to ‘serve up' Prince George for Britain video
Kate Middleton feels she has to ‘serve up' Prince George for Britain
Taylor Swift ditches Christmas for Travis Kelce's game
Taylor Swift ditches Christmas for Travis Kelce's game
Kourtney Kardashian 'keeps distance' from family on Christmas
Kourtney Kardashian 'keeps distance' from family on Christmas