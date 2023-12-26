 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Mason Hughes

Mariah Carey's kids diss her obsession with Christmas

Mariah Carey's kids share hilarious response to singer's obsession with Christmas

Mason Hughes

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Mariah Carey's kids diss her obsession with Christmas

Christmas and Mariah Carey have become synonyms for each other, given she specializes in holiday tracks. But her kids apparently have become funnily frustrated with her obsession with the festivity.

One of the clips the Grammy winner shared on Instagram singing the iconic All I Want for Christmas is You—prompted hilarious dig from her children.

"Mom, please, we don't want to do this every time," Moroccan complains.

"It's just being festive," the 54-year-old shared, only to croon the song, leading her children to exit the scene.

Under the post, many fans posted their heartfelt responses to the sweet video.

"They don't know how lucky the are!!! ????????." one shared.

Another added, "I know I'm grown, but my adoption papers are ready and [I] will most definitely sing every Christmas ????????????????."

In other uploads, Mariah gave a peek into her family's celebrations of the festivity.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "Merry Christmas!!! ???????? xoxo Santa & Mimi ❤️."

