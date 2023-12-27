 
menu
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Mariah Carey's love life gets key update after 'split'

Mariah Carey's partner, Bryan Tanaka, confirms the split reports

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Mariah Careys love life gets key update after split
Mariah Carey's love life gets key update after 'split'

Finally, Bryan Tanaka has confirmed his split from Mariah Carey after reports claimed the pair had parted ways.

Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer shared, "Dear friends and fans, "With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together."

He continued, "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared.

Adding, "The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

Mariah and Bryan had dated their connection back to 2006 when the latter joined the megastar's Adventures of Mimi tour. Following a decade later, the duo began dating in 2016.

Tom Cruise's hidden trait laid bare by co-star
Tom Cruise's hidden trait laid bare by co-star
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents finally meet video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents finally meet
Prince Harry fails to 'crush monarchy' to pieces video
Prince Harry fails to 'crush monarchy' to pieces
North West ‘cringes' over Paris Hilton's mother in viral song video: Watch video
North West ‘cringes' over Paris Hilton's mother in viral song video: Watch
Shakira's hometown honors her with touching artwork
Shakira's hometown honors her with touching artwork
King Charles is 'closer' to Kate Middleton than Prince William?
King Charles is 'closer' to Kate Middleton than Prince William?
Christopher Nolan is fan of Zack Snyder: ‘His films excite me'
Christopher Nolan is fan of Zack Snyder: ‘His films excite me'
King Charles, Prince William's possible future conflict laid bare
King Charles, Prince William's possible future conflict laid bare
'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun faced major setbacks during his final days video
'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun faced major setbacks during his final days
Tributes hail Lee Sun-kyun: ‘Great loss for Korean industry'
Tributes hail Lee Sun-kyun: ‘Great loss for Korean industry'
Kate Middleton 'moves on' amid royal race row
Kate Middleton 'moves on' amid royal race row
Prince William's true intentions about abdication of King Charles revealed
Prince William's true intentions about abdication of King Charles revealed