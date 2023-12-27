Mariah Carey's love life gets key update after 'split'

Mariah Carey's partner, Bryan Tanaka, confirms the split reports

Finally, Bryan Tanaka has confirmed his split from Mariah Carey after reports claimed the pair had parted ways.



Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer shared, "Dear friends and fans, "With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together."

He continued, "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared.



Adding, "The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

Mariah and Bryan had dated their connection back to 2006 when the latter joined the megastar's Adventures of Mimi tour. Following a decade later, the duo began dating in 2016.