Blac Chyna and Tyga drew non-disclosure agreement for King Cairo's baptism ceremony

Blac Chyna, Tyga devise strict NDA over son's baptism

Blac Chyna and Tyga are imposing strict rules over their son King Cairo’s baptism ceremony.

According to Page Six, the estranged couple has drawn up a $500,000 non-disclosure agreement (NDA) for their friends and family attending the event.

The outlet reports that the NDA forbids the guests from clicking pictures (still or moving) and sharing anything about the ceremony on social media.

Moreover, the clauses of the document also allow Chyna and Tyga to “inspect or confiscate” gadgets which include cell phones, Apple Watches and tablets as well.

Filed in court on Tuesday, the NDA further directs attendees to not make any “disparaging comments” about the family.

The estranged couple's bold move comes after they reached an agreement on the custody of their 11-year-old son in November.

According to TMZ, a Los Angeles judge directed the two to settled their messy legal dispute by monitoring their co-parenting decisions.

According to the amicable agreement, the son will spend Monday to Friday with Tyga, and Friday through Monday with Chyna.