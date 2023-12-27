 
menu
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Blac Chyna, Tyga devise strict NDA over son's baptism

Blac Chyna and Tyga drew non-disclosure agreement for King Cairo's baptism ceremony

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Blac Chyna, Tyga devise strict NDA over sons baptism
Blac Chyna, Tyga devise strict NDA over son's baptism

Blac Chyna and Tyga are imposing strict rules over their son King Cairo’s baptism ceremony.

According to Page Six, the estranged couple has drawn up a $500,000 non-disclosure agreement (NDA) for their friends and family attending the event.

The outlet reports that the NDA forbids the guests from clicking pictures (still or moving) and sharing anything about the ceremony on social media.

Moreover, the clauses of the document also allow Chyna and Tyga to “inspect or confiscate” gadgets which include cell phones, Apple Watches and tablets as well.

Filed in court on Tuesday, the NDA further directs attendees to not make any “disparaging comments” about the family.

The estranged couple's bold move comes after they reached an agreement on the custody of their 11-year-old son in November.

According to TMZ, a Los Angeles judge directed the two to settled their messy legal dispute by monitoring their co-parenting decisions.

According to the amicable agreement, the son will spend Monday to Friday with Tyga, and Friday through Monday with Chyna.

Kim Kardashian is going bald? video
Kim Kardashian is going bald?
Prince Harry misses spending Christmas with Prince William, King Charles?
Prince Harry misses spending Christmas with Prince William, King Charles?
Kourtney Kardashian embraces postpartum with THIS wardrobe hack
Kourtney Kardashian embraces postpartum with THIS wardrobe hack
Jennifer Aniston values life after Matthew Perry's sudden death
Jennifer Aniston values life after Matthew Perry's sudden death
Was Lee Sun-kyun guilty of substance abuse?
Was Lee Sun-kyun guilty of substance abuse?
Timothee Chalamet spotted attending Kardashians' Christmas Eve bash
Timothee Chalamet spotted attending Kardashians' Christmas Eve bash
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's feud with royal family won't end in 2024?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's feud with royal family won't end in 2024?
'Saltburn' draws eyeballs for major plot hole video
'Saltburn' draws eyeballs for major plot hole
Dolly Parton melts internet heart before Christmas video
Dolly Parton melts internet heart before Christmas
Tom Cruise's hidden trait laid bare by co-star
Tom Cruise's hidden trait laid bare by co-star
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents finally meet video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents finally meet
Mariah Carey's love life gets key update after 'split' video
Mariah Carey's love life gets key update after 'split'