Kendall Jenner pals want her to reconcile with Devin Booker after Bad Bunny split

Kendall Jenner’s romance with Bad Bunny has fizzled out but it did not come as a surprise for her pals as they always knew the duo was not compatible.



The supermodel and the rapper reportedly called it quits earlier this month almost nine months after they started dating.

Now, Jenner’s pals are yearning for her to reconcile with her ex Devin Booker, who they believed is the perfect fit for the reality TV star.

Speaking with Radar Online, a tipster close to the situation said that Jenner and Bunny “had little in common and pals figured the relationship would never last.”

“Friends aren’t surprised Kendall and Bad Bunny broke up,” said an insider. “They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway.”

They added, “Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people!”

Her close circle now wants her to end up with Booker again after the two parted ways in November 2022 after almost two years of romance.

“Truth be told, some people are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin again,” the insider shared. “That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest.”



