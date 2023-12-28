 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky hit rough patch after 13 years of marriage: Report

Chris Hemsworth tied the knot with Elsa Pataky in 2010 and shares three kids together

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky hit rough patch after 13 years of marriage: Report
Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky hit rough patch after 13 years of marriage: Report

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, have reportedly hit a rough patch after spending vacations separately this year.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Thor star and Pataky have “drifted apart” as a couple but still lives as a “united family.”

Pataky raised eyebrows after she shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations on Instagram. The photos she dropped did not feature Hemsworth leading many to speculate.

“The status of Chris and Elsa’s marriage is a question mark,” a source close to the situation revealed. “The separate vacations are a huge red flag, but it’s more than that.”

They added, “They’re still very much a united family, but they’ve drifted apart as a couple.”

Sharing the reason behind their alleged marriage trouble, the tipster said they are struggling in their marriage as Hemsworth wants a “simpler life,” but Pataky “wants more.”

In October, Pataky traveled to Japan with the couple's 9-year-old sons, Tristan and Sasha, while the Hollywood star did not join them.

At the time, Hemsworth embarked on a special trip to Iceland with their 11-year-old daughter, India, for a father-daughter getaway. Likewise, in November, the couple once again went on separate journeys.

The insider said, “They were the perfect husband-and-wife team for so long — both gorgeous, beautiful kids. Everything seemed picture-perfect. But things have definitely changed.”

“The fact that he’s stepped away from Hollywood to focus on family and she’s wanting to act more isn’t a good sign.”

