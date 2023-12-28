Chris Hemsworth tied the knot with Elsa Pataky in 2010 and shares three kids together

Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky hit rough patch after 13 years of marriage: Report

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, have reportedly hit a rough patch after spending vacations separately this year.



According to In Touch Weekly, the Thor star and Pataky have “drifted apart” as a couple but still lives as a “united family.”

Pataky raised eyebrows after she shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations on Instagram. The photos she dropped did not feature Hemsworth leading many to speculate.

“The status of Chris and Elsa’s marriage is a question mark,” a source close to the situation revealed. “The separate vacations are a huge red flag, but it’s more than that.”

They added, “They’re still very much a united family, but they’ve drifted apart as a couple.”

Sharing the reason behind their alleged marriage trouble, the tipster said they are struggling in their marriage as Hemsworth wants a “simpler life,” but Pataky “wants more.”

In October, Pataky traveled to Japan with the couple's 9-year-old sons, Tristan and Sasha, while the Hollywood star did not join them.

At the time, Hemsworth embarked on a special trip to Iceland with their 11-year-old daughter, India, for a father-daughter getaway. Likewise, in November, the couple once again went on separate journeys.

The insider said, “They were the perfect husband-and-wife team for so long — both gorgeous, beautiful kids. Everything seemed picture-perfect. But things have definitely changed.”

“The fact that he’s stepped away from Hollywood to focus on family and she’s wanting to act more isn’t a good sign.”