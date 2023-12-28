 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Mason Hughes

Mason Hughes

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Bruce Willis' wife opens up about challenges amid Dementia battle

Iconic Hollywood actor Bruce Willis's wife shared glimpses of their 16-year journey together, celebrating a recent milestone in their relationship. 

The couple, originally married in 2009, marked a vow renewal in 2019 surrounded by their children, including Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore.

According to Fox News, amid the festivities, Heming acknowledged the challenges they face, especially during holidays and anniversaries. 

She emphasized the importance of community and connection, expressing gratitude for the support she receives. 

In an Instagram Stories update, she opened up about the emotional toll, highlighting the significance of trusting someone with your feelings.

Bruce Willis' family has been by his side as he battles frontotemporal dementia, a condition that progressed from aphasia. 

Willis' daughter, Scout, shared Thanksgiving moments on social media, offering a glimpse into their tight-knit bond.

Heming candidly discussed her struggles with guilt and the resources at her disposal in an op-ed, emphasizing the need for understanding among care partners. 

Despite the challenges, she expressed growing hope and a better understanding of the disease, acknowledging the difficulty of gauging Willis' awareness of his condition.

