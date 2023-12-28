Hart refused to pay the six-figure amount and sent a cease and desist letter to Kebe

Kevin Hart takes stand against extortion in legal battle with Tasha K

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is taking YouTuber Tasha K to court, accusing her of extortion.

The lawsuit alleges that Tasha K, also known as Latasha Transrina Kebe, demanded $250,000 from Hart to prevent the release of a tell-all interview with his former assistant, Miesha Shakes.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Hart refused to pay the six-figure amount and sent a cease and desist letter to Kebe.

The lawsuit claims that Shakes made false and defamatory statements about Hart in the interview, including allegations of a recorded sexual encounter and criminal charges.

Kebe, through an individual claiming to be connected to her blog, allegedly threatened to publish a damaging story unless Hart paid the ransom. Despite the threat, Hart did not make any payment.

The interview, containing allegations of infidelity and a gambling problem, was eventually released on Kebe's subscription-based website.

Hart is suing both Kebe and Shakes for extortion and invasion of privacy, with additional charges including breach of contract and defamation against Shakes.

Kebe's company, Kebe Studios LLC, is also facing multiple charges, including defamation and civil extortion.

This legal dispute comes in the wake of Kebe's history of posting defamatory content about celebrities, and Hart is not the first to take legal action, as Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit against Kebe last year.

As the news spread, Kebe shared more clips from the interview on Instagram with a disclaimer, stating that the views expressed were those of the guest and did not reflect her opinion or that of the production company.