Kanye West called to 'walk the talk' after apology in Hebrew

A key Jewish organization cautiously welcomed Kanye West’s apology in Hebrew but insisted 'actions speak louder than words'

Recently, Kanye West broke the internet with his apology in Hebrew for his seemingly anti-Semitic behavior. A top Jewish group now reacted to the Chicago rapstar’s walking back from his past antics.



Speaking to The Messenger, the Anti-Defamation League spokesperson responded in a cautious tone to the apology, "After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate."

Noting, "An apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt."



Linking the Power hitmaker’s words to his actions, the antisemitism watchdog said, "Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words, but this initial act of contrition is welcome."

Kanye shocked the internet earlier as he dropped an unconditional apology—in Hebrew, addressing his previous apparent anti-Semitic behaviour.

He said he was sorry for his "unplanned outbursts caused by [my] words or actions," adding, "It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."

Ye ensured that he is "committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future."



"Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity," the 46-year-old added.

It is pertinent to mention here Kanye stirred anti-Semitic controversy again when he rapped verses in his new album Vultures track, "How I'm antisemitic, I just ***** a Jewish *****."