 
menu
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Selena Gomez flaunts holiday romance with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez confirmed earlier in December that she has been dating Benny since 6 months

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Selena Gomez flaunts holiday romance with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez flaunts holiday romance with Benny Blanco 

Selena Gomez offered a sneak peek into her holiday season with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The 31 year-old singer took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie taken with the music producer on kaleidoscope mirrors. 

Benny can be seen putting his arms around Selena who is holding up her phone while laughing in the reflection.

The Only Murders in the Building actress rocked an all-black ensemble for their lowkey date while her ex Justin Bieber’s pal wore a colorful quilted jacket with pinkish hues.

Instagram/selenagomez
Instagram/selenagomez

Read More: Selena Gomez disrupts cooking show for 'cute boy'

In the start of December, the Single Soon hitmaker confirmed her relationship to Benny after a fan account reported: “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.”

She commented on the post saying: “Facts.”

Fans slammed her decision to date the I Can’t Get Enough collaborator and reminded her how he once insulted her in 2020 while talking to podcast host Zach Sang.

During the conversation, Benny called Selena a "cookie-cutter pop artist" while defending Justin.

An Instagram user told Selena: “He cursed you. That’s not treating you well,” to which she replied: “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”

Prince Harry's becoming ‘very suspicious' in his timing video
Prince Harry's becoming ‘very suspicious' in his timing
Donald Trump reacts to 'Home Alone 2' bullying allegations
Donald Trump reacts to 'Home Alone 2' bullying allegations
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater love story takes new turn
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater love story takes new turn
Emma Stone's 'crazy' obsession laid bare
Emma Stone's 'crazy' obsession laid bare
'Wonka' actor Hugh Grant surprises the elderly on Christmas
'Wonka' actor Hugh Grant surprises the elderly on Christmas
Cher takes major step for son Elijah Blue's substance abuse
Cher takes major step for son Elijah Blue's substance abuse
Meghan Markle needs ‘strategic improvements' in her public image: ‘Be mindful!'
Meghan Markle needs ‘strategic improvements' in her public image: ‘Be mindful!'
‘James Bond' bosses shoot down Zack Snyder's 007 agent idea
‘James Bond' bosses shoot down Zack Snyder's 007 agent idea
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be ‘rolling in money' coming year video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be ‘rolling in money' coming year
Prince Harry doesn't offer much in this world of belt-tightening inflation video
Prince Harry doesn't offer much in this world of belt-tightening inflation
Meghan Markle turning ‘media attention' into ‘free press' for upcoming venture video
Meghan Markle turning ‘media attention' into ‘free press' for upcoming venture
‘Reacher' star Alan Ritchson on childhood: ‘I was mortified'
‘Reacher' star Alan Ritchson on childhood: ‘I was mortified'