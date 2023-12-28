Selena Gomez confirmed earlier in December that she has been dating Benny since 6 months

Selena Gomez flaunts holiday romance with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez offered a sneak peek into her holiday season with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The 31 year-old singer took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie taken with the music producer on kaleidoscope mirrors.

Benny can be seen putting his arms around Selena who is holding up her phone while laughing in the reflection.

The Only Murders in the Building actress rocked an all-black ensemble for their lowkey date while her ex Justin Bieber’s pal wore a colorful quilted jacket with pinkish hues.

In the start of December, the Single Soon hitmaker confirmed her relationship to Benny after a fan account reported: “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.”

She commented on the post saying: “Facts.”

Fans slammed her decision to date the I Can’t Get Enough collaborator and reminded her how he once insulted her in 2020 while talking to podcast host Zach Sang.

During the conversation, Benny called Selena a "cookie-cutter pop artist" while defending Justin.

An Instagram user told Selena: “He cursed you. That’s not treating you well,” to which she replied: “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”