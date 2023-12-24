Selena Gomez recently announced that she has been dating Benny Blanco for six months

Selena Gomez disrupts cooking show for 'cute boy'

Selena Gomez disrupted her cooking show recently, seemingly for her new lover boy Benny Blanco.

During the latest episode of her Food Network cooking show Selena + Chef, the 31 year-old singer was caught texting a “cute boy” after Raquella Stevens confronted her.

“Sel, who are you texting?” her longtime friend asked, at which Selena smiled and said, “Look it’s hard out there.”

“I could probably guess who,” Raquella teased the Rare Beauty

During the show, Selena also forgot to set the timer for the cake she was baking alongside chef Eric Adjepong.

In an attempt to save the cake from disaster and reassure the female colleagues it’s still good, Eric said, “It’s okay actually. It’s um…totally fine.' Raquella disagreed and said he’s “just being nice.”

“No, no, no. I actually like it a little bit over. I’m being completely honest,” the chef insisted.

Selena confirmed earlier in December that she has been dating the music producer for six months now.

The Single Soon hitmaker also furiously defended him against online trolls and claimed that Benny is "the best thing that has ever happened to her."