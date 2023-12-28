 
menu
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's work ridiculed for being ‘iced lattes' in ‘roundtable affirmations'

Prince Harry’s lack of any ‘real work’ in the public domain has sparked a vast amount of backlash

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Prince Harry’s work ridiculed for being ‘iced lattes’ in ‘roundtable affirmations’
Prince Harry’s work ridiculed for being ‘iced lattes’ in ‘roundtable affirmations’

Experts have started to bash Prince Harry’s lack of ‘any real work’ since the start of 2023.

All the claims have been made by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the Duke’s bid to attend concerts and talk shows, all while barely working half a day for one month in 2023 according to this Archewell financial impact reports for the entire year.

Read More: Palace pushed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to exit Royal life?

The piece began with Ms Elser writing, “Let us also note that also this year Harry has, however, found the time to go to see Beyoncé and Katy Perry concerts, watch Lionel Messi play in a soccer game in Los Angeles, catch a basketball game, fly to Austin for the American Formula One Grand Prix, holiday in Portugal and the Caribbean with Meghan, and drop by for the final episode of James Corden’s Late Late Show.”

While Ms Elser does count behind-the-scenes work for the Archewell Foundation, she also added, “I’m imagining countless meetings which start with roundtable affirmations and rounds of iced lattes and the Sussexes sending reams of emails from their side-by-side desk (the quiet co-star of Harry & Meghan and the duchess’ 40x40 video).”

Taylor Swift got ' best gift ever' on Christmas day from beau Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift got ' best gift ever' on Christmas day from beau Travis Kelce
Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 receives new exciting update
Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 receives new exciting update
Top 10 kdramas of 2023 that ruled our screens
Top 10 kdramas of 2023 that ruled our screens
Prince Andrew' branded so ‘toxic' even guards can taser him away video
Prince Andrew' branded so ‘toxic' even guards can taser him away
Prince Andrew's branded an ‘unequivocally detested' man by a ‘full nation' video
Prince Andrew's branded an ‘unequivocally detested' man by a ‘full nation'
Prince Andrew's showing off ‘Andrewness' by living up to a stained reputation video
Prince Andrew's showing off ‘Andrewness' by living up to a stained reputation
Kanye West returns with another bizarre announcement amid Jewish apology
Kanye West returns with another bizarre announcement amid Jewish apology
Did Cardi B get back with Offset?
Did Cardi B get back with Offset?
Carrie Fisher's daughter on her seventh anniversary: ‘I cry all day'
Carrie Fisher's daughter on her seventh anniversary: ‘I cry all day'
Harry Styles dives deep in love with Taylor Russel
Harry Styles dives deep in love with Taylor Russel
Rebel Wilson wants world to 'see unseen side' of her
Rebel Wilson wants world to 'see unseen side' of her
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow breaks sad news
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow breaks sad news