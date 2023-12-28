Prince Harry’s lack of any ‘real work’ in the public domain has sparked a vast amount of backlash

Prince Harry’s work ridiculed for being ‘iced lattes’ in ‘roundtable affirmations’

Experts have started to bash Prince Harry’s lack of ‘any real work’ since the start of 2023.

All the claims have been made by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the Duke’s bid to attend concerts and talk shows, all while barely working half a day for one month in 2023 according to this Archewell financial impact reports for the entire year.

The piece began with Ms Elser writing, “Let us also note that also this year Harry has, however, found the time to go to see Beyoncé and Katy Perry concerts, watch Lionel Messi play in a soccer game in Los Angeles, catch a basketball game, fly to Austin for the American Formula One Grand Prix, holiday in Portugal and the Caribbean with Meghan, and drop by for the final episode of James Corden’s Late Late Show.”

While Ms Elser does count behind-the-scenes work for the Archewell Foundation, she also added, “I’m imagining countless meetings which start with roundtable affirmations and rounds of iced lattes and the Sussexes sending reams of emails from their side-by-side desk (the quiet co-star of Harry & Meghan and the duchess’ 40x40 video).”