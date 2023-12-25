Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020

Palace pushed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to exit Royal life?

Three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior working royals for a life in the US, a royal expert has now claimed the Palace “should have tried harder” with the couple.



Discussing the role of the firm in making the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave their royal lives, Nicholas Witchell claimed the royal family could have “handled things differently.”

Speaking with The Times, Witchell shared how it must with hard for the late Queen Elizabeth to understand what their grandson was going through when he told her his issues within the family fold.

He said, "I think probably it was always going to happen because he was looking for a way out and he perceived her [Meghan] as being the route out from a life that, as we now discover, he had never felt entirely comfortable with — a life to which psychologically I think he was not suited.”

"Should the Palace have tried harder? Yes. In different hands, might it have handled things differently? Yes. I think by that stage the Queen was the age she was and would have found it difficult to understand the anguish Harry was going through,” the expert added.

However, he did not hold the Palace responsible for Harry and Meghan’s detachment from the royal family, claiming they tried their best to “accommodate” the couple.



"That team bent over backwards to accommodate them and to be in sympathy with her [Meghan]. Not one of them was the archetypal Buckingham Palace courtier and if anyone was going to carry it off, that team would have done so,” he said.

"Meghan is clearly a very intelligent, articulate, ambitious woman, and you would have thought she would have appreciated the fact that these people were working so hard to make it work."