As Nicole Peggi takes over the character of Maxie Jones, Kirsten Storms is only away temporarily

'General Hospital' star Kirsten Storms gets replaced

General Hospital star Kirsten Storms is currently being replaced as she takes some time off work.

Soap Opera Digest reported on Thursday confirmed the news after the 39 year-old actress appeared to be absent from the medical drama on December 27.

The outlet further confirmed that Kirsten will be replaced by former Disney Channel star Nicole Paggi as Maxie Jones until she comes back as the re-casting is only "temporary."

TVLine also reported that she is only set to be away from the show for a "couple days."

Nicole is well recognised for her roles as Faith Ford's daughter and Kelly Ripa's niece on the television series Hope & Faith.

Before joining General Hospital in 2005, Kirsten first made a name for herself in the soap opera industry with her role as Isabella "Belle" Black on Days of Our Lives from 1999 until 2004.

This isn't the first time she has taken a break from filming as from 2011 to 2012 when Jen Lilley filled in for her while she was abroad.

Kirsten also pressed brakes on acting after she had to leave the show in 2016 due to skin conditions and Molly Burnett took over her spot.