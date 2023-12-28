 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow breaks sad news

The late actor's 25 year-old daughter took to her Instagram account, announcing a "united decision"

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow breaks sad news 

After just three years of marriage, late Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker announced her separation from husband Louis Thornton-Allan.

Taking to her social media on Wednesday night, the 25 year-old philanthropist shared a joint statement on behalf of the now-divorced couple, stating that the breakup was a "united decision."

“After three [sic] wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate,” Meadow wrote in the caption of her handle that entertains 4 million followers.

She added: “This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.”

In October 2021, the couple exchanged vows on a beach in the Dominican Republic. 

Meadow was walked down the aisle by Paul’s Fast & Furious co-star and godfather Vin Diesel.

In November, the late actor’s brother Cody Walker told PEOPLE that Paul regretted not spending much time with his daughter as he struggled with balancing his acting career with fatherhood.

“He regretted that his career demands were robbing him of precious time with his daughter. It really, really ate at him,” he had shared.

