Friday, December 29, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to talk 'Archie, Lili' in 'family life' docuseries

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will flaunt their children in new content

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 29, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to try out new ways to showcase their family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will show more of their children- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in another potential Netflix docuseries.

Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR told the Mirror: "I’m certain, audiences would like to see a second fly-on-the-wall documentary about how family life is for them now and see how the children have changed and grown up.

"We really don’t get much of an insight into their home life, it’s more often or not related to the Royal family."

She added: "Netflix have publicly said that their ‘exciting journey’, with the couple won’t be over anytime soon."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

