Friday, December 29, 2023
Travis Kelce plans to take Taylor Swift to Italian 'picturesque countryside'

Friday, December 29, 2023

Travis Kelce is making the most of having time off from the NFL to spend with girlfriend Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour next year. 

With the Chiefs' season ending after the Super Bowl in February, Kelce has booked luxury hotels in Paris and Milan costing over $6,000 per night for Swift's tour days off.

A source said the NFL star wants to take Swift on romantic getaways to relax and explore European cities together. Kelce also reportedly planned wine tours, trips to Italian vineyards and picturesque countryside spots.

“He booked some very nice hotel suits and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off. He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together.”

“He also booked tables and quick day trips to some food and wine tours, as he wants to take her to Italy’s rural side, and spend time with her in the most gorgeous vineyards and beautiful countryside spots.”

If the Chiefs make the Super Bowl, Swift would fly back from her Japan tour dates wrapping February 10th.

Taylor then tours Australia, Singapore and Europe from May through July. Kelce could tag along for stops in stadiums like Liverpool's Anfield, Milan's San Siro and Madrid's Bernabeu.

The tight end may also plan British adventures after suggesting live shows there with his brother due to their NFL jersey popularity in the UK. 

