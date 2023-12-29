Lee Sun-kyun, the ‘Parasite’ actor was found dead in his car in a suspected suicide on December 27

‘Parasite’ star Lee Sun-kyun laid to rest, family pays their last respects

Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun was laid to rest following a tearful funeral at Seoul National University Hospital, where the actor’s family, friends, and fans gathered to say their final goodbyes.

The well-wishers of the actor, who tragically passed away at the age of 48 in a suspected suicide, wept beside the vehicle carrying Sun-kyun’s coffin.

Sun-kyun’s wife, Jeon Hye-jin, and his two sons, looked depressed as walked with the procession to send the actor on his final journey.

The actor’s eldest son carried his portrait while his friends and fans tearfully watched the funeral procession.



Sun-Kyun was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his car parked in Seoul, South Korea, on December 27th.

The actor had a charcoal briquette on the passenger seat due to it, all signs point to a possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

First responders also pronounced him dead on the spot, and thus no attempt was made to get him to a hospital, reports reveal.

It was also reported that Hye-jin told the police on the emergency call that "my husband had left the house after writing a note that resembles a will.”