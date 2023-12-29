Travis Kelce spent this Christmas season with Taylor Swift's parents Scott & Andrea, and brother Austin

Taylor Swift's brother gets Travis Kelce the sweetest Christmas gift

Travis Kelce revealed a sweet bonding moment he had with Taylor Swift’s brother Austin Swift.

The tight end offered a peek inside his family’s joyous festivities with brother Jason Kelce with a holiday-themed episode of the New Heights podcast.

They welcomed special guests, including multiple Kelce family members like the Philadelphia Eagle player’s wife Kylie Kelce.

During her part, the WAG mentioned Austin’s outfit for Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.

Read More: Travis Kelce has 'the worst Christmas' amid Taylor Swift romance

It came up when they were discussing who took their celebrations to “New Holiday Heights” when Kylie pointed jokingly to the person who dressed as Santa Claus at Arrowhead Stadium. Travis told her, "Ooo nice, that was Austin Swift."

“That was a full commitment, and I respect that,” she said.

Travis then shared how Austin made him feel like a child because of his gift, “Austin’s gift to me was straight out of the bag, in the Santa sack. He handed me a VHS of my all-time favorite football movie Little Giants.”

The athlete, who spent his holidays with Taylor's family, also shared that this year was "the worst Christmas" he's ever had, "I'm not gonna lie. I've had better."

His comment comes after Kansas City Chiefs lost to Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas day by 14-20 at the Arrowhead Stadium i.e. Travis' home field.