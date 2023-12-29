 
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce has 'the worst Christmas' amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift spend Christmas together with each others' families

File Footage

Travis Kelce recently talked about his Christmas blues, amid Taylor Swift romance, with brother Jason Kelce. 

During the special family episode of podcast New Heights, the tight end revealed to the Philadelphia Eagle player and his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce that he had "the worst Christmas." 

"F****n' worst, I'm not gonna lie. I've had better," Travis said. 

His comment comes after Kansas City Chiefs lost to Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas day by 14-20 at the Arrowhead Stadium i.e. Travis' home field. 

The athlete, who was pretty upset with the game, added: "But it ended well. It ended well with good Christmas cheer and good people. That's always gonna save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not."

Travis spent the festive season with Taylor, her brother Austin Swift, her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, who also attended his match.

The pop stars' folks were seen chit-chatting with Travis' dad Ed Kelce during the game.

The visuals, that were shared by a Chiefs fan online, showed Taylor, Andrea, Scott and Ed engaged in a conversation.

Sitting inside the player’s suite, the football dad sported an 87 jersey and sat with his back towards the camera. Meanwhile, Taylor’s parents looked immersed in the conversation as the Anti-Hero hitmaker sipped on her drink. 

