Saturday, December 30, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William, Kate Middleton changing years long Royal practices for their kids

Prince William, Kate Middleton are parents to three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have refused to following years-long royal practices for the sake of spending more time with their kids.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have vowed to never become “absentee parents" for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, a royal expert has revealed.

William and Kate have previously been dragged for ignoring their royal responsibilities after they were seen at lesser public engagements in 2023, especially the Princess of Wales.

Speaking on the matter, royal author Gareth Russell told GB News that the royal couple are "prioritising their children.”

"We can defend the couple in that this is what it looks like when royals prioritise their children and their home life,” he said.

"The reason why it seems so low is that the previous generations of royals did not do this, with the result that they were often painted by their children and by many of their subjects as being absentee parents.

"They weren't there enough for their children,” the expert added, "There inevitably has to be a trade-off in this. You can either have royals who commit to as many engagements as the Queen Mother or the Queen or Prince Philip did.”

"But the upshot of that, is that they won't spend as much time day-to-day with their children.

"Or you have royals like Prince William and Catherine, who do less public engagements when they have very young children.

"So either you have royals who continue to work as publicly and as often as they did before, or you have royals who perhaps raise happier families.”

