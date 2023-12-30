 
Saturday, December 30, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton, Prince William respond to critics with latest video

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared 2023 recap and extended gratitude to those who were ‘A Part of Our Year.’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William respond to critics with latest video

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have responded to their critics who painted them as ‘lazy’ with latest video.

According to a report by GB News, the future UK king and queen performed 172 and 123 engagements respectively throughout 2023 as Prince William and Kate were prioritising their family life.

Read More: Princess Diana's brother shares photo of 'black sheep' of Spencer family

Apparently responding to the critics, Kate Middleton and William shared 2023 recap and extended gratitude to those who were ‘A Part of Our Year.’

They shared a short video montage with several photos and videos highlighting the biggest moments of the year for the royal family.

Kate and William shared the video with caption: “2023. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our year.”

Also Read:  King Charles set to give Prince William new power amid abdication rumours

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “Thank you for sharing this. What a busy year you have had. Raising awareness about worthy causes, the importance of Early years and Homelessness. I have also enjoyed all the pomp and ceremony on those special occasions.”

