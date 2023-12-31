 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Melanie Walker

Ryan Reynolds pens an emotional note to bid farewell to 2023

Melanie Walker

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Ryan Reynolds pens note for ‘epic' 2023

Ryan Reynolds finally turns to social media to share his feelings and emotions for 2023.

He weighed in on these thoughts during a candid Instagram post.

It featured a collection of pictures, from snaps of him with Blake Lively to a clip of him being appointed to the Order of British Columbia, as well as pictures with other big names like Taylor Swift.

Pictures after that included a snap of him at his soccer team, Wrexham's game, and even a photo against a green screen with Friends leading lady Amy Smart.

The last few pictures, however, were the kicker because they featured a snap with King Charles, from 2022, and his Deadpool ensemble.

It also featured a candid caption as well, and said, “Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I [double heart emoji].”

Check it out Below:



