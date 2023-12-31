 
William Blythe Haynes

Princess Leonor of Spain to make tiara debut next year

King Felipe is said to have gifted Princess Leonor a tiara for her 18th birthday

William Blythe Haynes

Princess Leonor celebrated her 18th birthday in October and the future Queen of Spain will make a Tiara debut early 2024.

According to reports by Spanish media, Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla will have a state visit to the country, ending of January and beginning of February.

According to Euro Weekly, the British royals visit holds particular significance as Princess Leonor make her first public appearance in a long dress and tiara, marking a key milestone in her royal journey.

The publication further claims the traditional dress code is a requisite for the gala dinners hosted during such high-profile state visits.

Commenting on it, Brittany at Royal News Network tweeted, “That would be interesting, and fit with the recent trend we’ve seen of young ladies getting their own tiaras for their 18th birthdays."

Brittany was commenting on a tweet which claims, “Her father King Felipe is said to have gifted her a tiara for her 18th birthday and she might make a first tiara appearance at the state visit between Spain and the United Kingdom.”


