Sunday, December 31, 2023
Kate Middleton looks more ‘blue blooded' than Prince William

Experts have started commenting on the portrayal being offered to Kate Middleton, the future Queen, in ‘The Crown’

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Kate Middleton’s portrayal in The Crown has sparked a widespread debate.

Claims regarding The Crown and its portrayal of Kate Middleton have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she wrote, “with the series finally introducing us to Kate, who is depicted as a bland girl who makes a bland cake and whose all around good-natured blandness is the key to winning the heart of a future King, it presents us – and Kensington Palace – with some problems. Big ones.”

“Take, for example, that the series revives a hugely damaging claim about Kate or the fact that the series essentially leaves out a major storyline about her,” Ms Elser pointed out.

“It’s easy to look at Kate now, the effortless princess gliding about the place as if she had more blue blood than a Hapsburg family reunion; a future Queen adored, accepted and more popular with the public than the actual Windsor family.”

“But, things were not perfect for her or easy or simple,” she added before signing off. 

