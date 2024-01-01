 
Monday, January 01, 2024
Samuel Moore

Brad Pitt cries in silence to meet Angelina Jolie's children?

Brad Pitt is reportedly eager to make amends with his six children with Angelina Jolie amid Ines De Ramon romance

Samuel Moore

Monday, January 01, 2024

Photo: Brad Pitt cries in silence to meet Angelina Jolie's children?

Brad Pitt is seemingly crying in silence to restore his strained bond with Angelina Jolie’s children. 

As fans will know, Pitt fathers six children with ex-wife Jolie. 

These are Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins Knox and Vivienne. But his relationship with his children reportedly got strained. 

This happened when the new boyfriend of Ines De Ramon had an explosive argument with the Maleficent actress on a private airplane in 2016.

An anonymous source then leaked this fight to the court for which Brad faced a full-blown lawsuit. Following this litigation, the celebrity couple finalized their divorce in 2019. 

After their tumultuous separation, Pitt was snubbed by his children a number of times. 

A few weeks ago, the father of six was found "depressed" to see his son Paxton’s scathing comments on Instagram being brought up, as per a report by The Standard

In addition to this, Angelina’s daughter Zahara Marley Jolie dropped her father’s name while joining the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha last month. 

Then, the seemingly estranged children ditched their father’s 60th birthday, which Brad celebrated with Ines de Ramon. 

After this event, a source close to the Meet Joe Black actor revealed that Pitt “is dedicated to working on their strained relationships and excited about the future.” 

Lately, a new report by The Things says that Brad looks forward to break the ice with his kids, and for this reason, he has hired Johnny Depp’s crisis team including his PR expert. 

According to the source, Brad Pitt is hopeful that his new PR expert Matthew Hiltzick will help him regain his reputation and “portray him as a good father.”

