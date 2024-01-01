Queen Camilla is result of 'PR miracles,' cannot win 'respect' of public

Monday, January 01, 2024
Queen Camilla’s win with the British public is no less than a miracle, says an expert.
PR expert Luana Ribeira talks about her views on Camilla’s likeability,
She told GB News: "I’m not sure Queen Camilla will ever fully win over the hearts of the people.
"The mere fact there even is a Queen Camilla is a PR miracle of sorts when you consider the vehement feelings the British public had about her during the 1990s."
She went on: "Queen Camilla is the kind of straight-talking, no-nonsense person who is never going to make people dewy-eyed at the sound of her name. I don’t think she will ever be truly loved by the British public but I think she has earned their grudging respect."