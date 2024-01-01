 
Monday, January 01, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla is result of 'PR miracles,' cannot win 'respect' of public

Queen Camilla won the respect of Britons with her silence

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 01, 2024

Queen Camilla is result of PR miracles, cannot win respect of public
Queen Camilla is result of 'PR miracles,' cannot win 'respect' of public

Queen Camilla’s win with the British public is no less than a miracle, says an expert.

PR expert Luana Ribeira talks about her views on Camilla’s likeability,

She told GB News: "I’m not sure Queen Camilla will ever fully win over the hearts of the people.

"The mere fact there even is a Queen Camilla is a PR miracle of sorts when you consider the vehement feelings the British public had about her during the 1990s."

She went on: "Queen Camilla is the kind of straight-talking, no-nonsense person who is never going to make people dewy-eyed at the sound of her name. I don’t think she will ever be truly loved by the British public but I think she has earned their grudging respect."

