Taylor Swift arrives for chiefs game in Travis Kelce's jacket: Watch

Monday, January 01, 2024
Pop star Taylor Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to support boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals. Swift was spotted wearing the same jacket Kelce wore during his own arrival days prior.

Fans noticed Taylor Swift borrowing Kelce's jacket and took to social media expressing excitement over the "WAG jacket." She arrived via black sedan before taking a golf cart into the stadium bowels. the Maroon singer will hope to ring in the new year celebrating if Kelce and the Chiefs secure a playoff berth with a win.

Her ninth game this season comes after the Chiefs' Christmas Day loss, which some criticized for being a distraction to Kelce. The couple spent the holiday together watching from a suite before a party at Kelce's mansion. Their fathers watched together while Swift's mother was also in attendance.

Kelce's mother Donna will join them today after spending Christmas with her other son and grandchildren. She mentioned her plans on Kelce's podcast earlier this week. Securing a victory would provide ample cause for celebrations at Kelce's New Year's bash.

Earlier, Kelce wore a bold tiger-print tracksuit heading to the crucial Bengals matchup. Swift has supported Kelce heavily the last few weeks but was recently in Nashville with family between dates on her worldwide stadium tour. She will next perform in Japan in February before touring Europe in the summer. 

