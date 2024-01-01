David Beckham pokes fun at Victoria's claims from Netflix doc 'Beckham'

file footage

David Beckham gave fans a glimpse into his lavish New Year's Eve lunch with wife Victoria Beckham and her parents at The Ritz London.

The footballer posted a photo of the group and jokingly referenced a moment from their Netflix series 'Beckham' that saw the former Spice Girl insist she came from a "very working class" upbringing.

“Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz. @victoriabeckham Very working class. My mother & father in law left in their Rolls," Beckham captioned the photo.

In the series, David points out that Victoria's father once drove her to school in a Rolls-Royce when she says her family is working class.

The couple celebrated the new year with children Romeo, Cruz and Harper as well as Romeo's girlfriend Mia. They put on a loved-up display at a family dinner the night before. David also shared sweet moments visiting his own mother Sandra over the holidays, doing dishes together in her kitchen.

David and Victoria offered fans an intimate look into their 23-year marriage and Beckham's career in their recent Netflix docuseries. One scene that amused viewers saw David challenge Victoria's claim of humble roots by highlighting the Rolls-Royce detail.