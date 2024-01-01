 
Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Tom Brady looks back on 2023 and admits he nearly 'unretired'

Tom Brady is sharing his gratitude and some words of wisdom for fans as he celebrates the new year

Football great Tom Brady shared a humorous post about his retirement plans changing course in 2023. 

On Instagram reflecting on the past year, Brady revealed he nearly came out of retirement in May but was spoiled by a surprise party from friends who "forced my hand."

The seven-time Super Bowl champ said otherwise he's felt grateful for every moment in 2022. Brady expressed appreciation for his family and friends who surround him with love and support as he ages. He advised followers to cherish loved ones through hugs, calls and expressing care.

“Looking back on 2023 grateful for every moment,” he began. “Cherishing the highs, learning from the lows, and looking forward to what’s coming next. I’m blessed to have family and friends filled with so much love, joy, and compassion surrounding me.”

Brady included highlights spending quality time with his three children, parents and siblings. The 46-year-old wants to help make 2024 a kinder year for all. 

His message comes weeks after son Benjamin's 14th birthday, where Brady reflected on his growth into a kind and thoughtful young man like his dad.

He continued: “As you get older, you realize that this is really the only thing that matters, and I’ll never take these people for granted. Hug your kids, call your parents, tell your friends that you love them, and let’s all help make 2024 a kinder and happier year for everyone in our lives (heart emoji).”

“(PS: The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party. Kind of forced my hand).”

