 
menu
Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Demi Lovato shares relationship recap with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

Demi Lovato shares an inside look into her relationship with finance Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 01, 2024

Demi Lovato shares relationship recap with fiancé Jordan Jutes Lutes
Demi Lovato shares relationship recap with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

Demi Lovato gifts fans an inside look into her relationship with Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes.

The singer and songwriter shared everything in a TikTok video that she has reshared to Instagram as a reel.

The post is also in celebration of the New Year and seemingly contains a year’s worth of her date nights, Halloween looks, behind-the-scenes for award show prep as well as video selfies from outings.

Check it out Below:


All of this comes less than a month after the duo announced their engagement from a “personal and intimate proposal.”

Read More: All about Demi Lovato's musician fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

The news was announced by a representative of the Sober singer.

Demi Lovato shares relationship recap with fiancé Jordan Jutes Lutes


Sia makes first appearance after announcing liposuction
Sia makes first appearance after announcing liposuction
Cardi B talks New Years Eve sickness amid major ‘fight'
Cardi B talks New Years Eve sickness amid major ‘fight'
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ring in the new year together video
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ring in the new year together
Jeremy Renner recalls what made him survive near fatal snowplow incident
Jeremy Renner recalls what made him survive near fatal snowplow incident
Nigel Lythgoe breaks silence on Paula Abdul's SA allegations
Nigel Lythgoe breaks silence on Paula Abdul's SA allegations
Cardi B reveals New Years resolution amid Offset patch up rumors
Cardi B reveals New Years resolution amid Offset patch up rumors
Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley's major record
Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley's major record
Hugh Jackman shares 2023 roundup after Deborra Lee breakup
Hugh Jackman shares 2023 roundup after Deborra Lee breakup
Travis Kelce ends 2023 with a bang alongside Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce ends 2023 with a bang alongside Taylor Swift
Queen Camilla is result of 'PR miracles,' cannot win 'respect' of public
Queen Camilla is result of 'PR miracles,' cannot win 'respect' of public
How Meghan Markle's pals Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow could boost her brand in 2024
How Meghan Markle's pals Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow could boost her brand in 2024
Why Miley Cyrus' NBC special 'New Year's Eve Party' got cancelled
Why Miley Cyrus' NBC special 'New Year's Eve Party' got cancelled