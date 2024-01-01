Demi Lovato shares relationship recap with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

Monday, January 01, 2024
Demi Lovato gifts fans an inside look into her relationship with Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes.
The singer and songwriter shared everything in a TikTok video that she has reshared to Instagram as a reel.
The post is also in celebration of the New Year and seemingly contains a year’s worth of her date nights, Halloween looks, behind-the-scenes for award show prep as well as video selfies from outings.
All of this comes less than a month after the duo announced their engagement from a “personal and intimate proposal.”
The news was announced by a representative of the Sober singer.