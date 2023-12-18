All about Demi Lovato's musician fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

Demi Lovato and beau Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes have taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged

Jordan Lutes, known professionally as Jutes, is a 31-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter who Demi Lovato met during a recording session for her eighth studio album Holy Fvck in 2022.

Lutes studied film and played basketball before pursuing a career in music. Originally signed to Capitol Records, he left to go independent due to budget cuts amid the pandemic.

Lovato and Lutes' relationship began following their studio meeting and was confirmed in August 2022. They bonded over their shared experiences in the music industry and journeys with sobriety.

“They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business,” a source told People of their relationship.

“He is in awe of her talent and very supportive.”

Back in 2022, Lovato hinted many songs on her next album would be about her new happiness and relationship.

“I definitely am in a really good place. I don't know what I'm going to write about on my next album because I'm so happy,” said the Solo singer.

“Definitely a bunch of sappy love songs — for sure,” she gushed.

As a writer, Lutes contributed to several Holy Fvck tracks and looked back on the session as a career highlight.

The couple made their red carpet debut together at a pre-Grammys event in February 2023, looking stylish in complimentary black and white outfits.

Now after over a year of dating, the couple have got engaged. Taking to Instagram on the happy occasion, Demi penned, “I'm still speechless! Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic”.