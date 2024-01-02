Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to leave Hollywood in 2024?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may bring about a radical change in their approach to fame as they enter 2024

file footage

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ring in the new year, they have work ahead to solidify their public image and career pursuits according to experts.

Culture expert Nick Ede says 2024 will be a "crossroads" as the couple establishes themselves properly. He advises focusing on one element rather than being "jacks of all trades."

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, excelled at lifestyle topics in the past and Harry, the Duke of Sussex, through the Invictus Games. Ede suggests these remain their priorities, rather than their endeavors in Hollywood's entertainment industry.

“Next year is an important year for them, and they will need to establish themselves properly,” he continued. “They have to go back to basics. Meghan needs to concentrate on lifestyle, beauty, fashion and acting, and Harry on the Invictus Games and being a father figure and mentor to many.”

Harry and Meghan made efforts cracking Hollywood after relocating to America. But their big Netflix deal has produced just two projects so far. An earlier Spotify partnership also ended. A Spotify executive reportedly called the Sussexes "f***ing grifters" in a sign of challenges partnering with major corporations.

Returning focus to proven strengths like the Invictus Games or Meghan's lifestyle projects could help curate their public image.