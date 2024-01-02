Multiple 'Game of Thrones' shows in the works

'Game of Thrones' creator George R.R. Martin reveals three animation spinoffs are in the works

George R.R. Martin, the brain behind the global hit fantasy novel Game of Thrones, revealed the universe of Westeros is expanding as the author revealed three animated spinoffs are in the works.



In his blog, the noted writer wrote, "As it happens, HBO and I have our own animated projects, set in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire."

However, the novelist revealed the two projects are not yet finalized to go ahead.

"None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them."

George shared, "When this last round of development started a few years back, we had four ideas for animated shows, with some great talents attached."

"Writers rooms and summits, outline and scripts followed in due course… but, alas, two of the original projects were subsequently shelved," the 75-year-old noted.

In the meantime, George revealed the House of the Dragon prequel Nine Voyage has switched to animation from live-action.