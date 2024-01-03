 
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Sophie Turner gives shout-out to her girlfriends after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner says goodbye to 2023 while expressing gratitude to her 'girlies,' who seemingly made her year

Eloise Wells Morin

Photo: Sophie Turner gives shout-outs to her girlfriends in 2023 after Joe Jonas divorce
The ex-wife of Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner rings in 2024 by sharing a montage of her seemingly best moments from last year.

Sophie captioned the post, “2023 was the year of the girlies,”noting, “2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent.”

On Tuesday, the mother of two posted a montage which consisted of 10 snaps featuring a number of her female pals on her Instagram

In the carousel, Turner posted a picture from one of the Travis Kelce games she attended.

The snap from the October game also featured Sabrina Carpenter, Austin Swift, his girlfriend Sydney Ness, and Olivia DeJonge. The post also covered a couple of other clicks with DeJonge.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the same year, Sophie finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Joe Jonas.

In September 2023, both celebrities announced this news on their Instagram accounts by saying, “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.” 

