Previously, Selena Gomez interview Camila Cabello for the launch of a mental health website

Camila Cabello praises Selena Gomez on social media

Camila Cabello shows off her love for Selena Gomez in a new social media post.

The pair, who are also members of Taylor Swift's A-list celebrity squad, have bonded over mental health issues in the past and share a warm friendship.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Senorita crooner posted a sweet picture of herself hugging the Rare Beauty mogul and penned: “The realest, baddest, loveliest.”

With no current collaborations in hindsight, Camila and Selena have occasionally sparked rumors that they may work together on music.

The Single Soon crooner, who has experienced personal psychological issues in the past, once interviewed Camila for the 2022 launch of the Wondermind website.

The 26 year-old singer opened up about her mental health and revealed that her “anxiety manifests as obsessive-compulsive stuff.”

Camila elaborated: “It can look like asking the same question, like: ‘What did you mean by that? Are you sure you’re not mad at me? Wait, are you sure you’re not mad at me?’ and doing that over and over.”

She added, “It used to happen so much more, getting stuck in these loops for a long time to the point where I felt like I could not get an answer I was satisfied with, so I would be obsessively going down this loop.”