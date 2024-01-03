 
menu
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Camila Cabello praises Selena Gomez on social media

Previously, Selena Gomez interview Camila Cabello for the launch of a mental health website

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

Camila Cabello praises Selena Gomez on social media
Camila Cabello praises Selena Gomez on social media

Camila Cabello shows off her love for Selena Gomez in a new social media post.

The pair, who are also members of Taylor Swift's A-list celebrity squad, have bonded over mental health issues in the past and share a warm friendship.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Senorita crooner posted a sweet picture of herself hugging the Rare Beauty mogul and penned: “The realest, baddest, loveliest.”

Camila Cabello praises Selena Gomez on social media

With no current collaborations in hindsight, Camila and Selena have occasionally sparked rumors that they may work together on music.

The Single Soon crooner, who has experienced personal psychological issues in the past, once interviewed Camila for the 2022 launch of the Wondermind website.

The 26 year-old singer opened up about her mental health and revealed that her “anxiety manifests as obsessive-compulsive stuff.”

Camila elaborated: “It can look like asking the same question, like: ‘What did you mean by that? Are you sure you’re not mad at me? Wait, are you sure you’re not mad at me?’ and doing that over and over.”

She added, “It used to happen so much more, getting stuck in these loops for a long time to the point where I felt like I could not get an answer I was satisfied with, so I would be obsessively going down this loop.”

Michael Jackson's mother seeks legal compensation from his estate
Michael Jackson's mother seeks legal compensation from his estate
Prince William fails to protect Kate Middleton
Prince William fails to protect Kate Middleton
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez quash marital trouble rumours with steamy PDA video
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez quash marital trouble rumours with steamy PDA
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned amid rumours Duchess is writing her own memoir
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned amid rumours Duchess is writing her own memoir
King Charles strategy about 'line of succession' amid calls for abdication laid bare video
King Charles strategy about 'line of succession' amid calls for abdication laid bare
Jin of BTS releases pre-recorded New Year's message video
Jin of BTS releases pre-recorded New Year's message
Jimmy Kimmel rebukes Aaron Rodgers' 'dangerous' accusation video
Jimmy Kimmel rebukes Aaron Rodgers' 'dangerous' accusation
Is Kanye West behind 'vulnerable' Bianca Censori's choices?
Is Kanye West behind 'vulnerable' Bianca Censori's choices?
Princess Mary to replace hairdresser after 23 years as she is set to become Queen
Princess Mary to replace hairdresser after 23 years as she is set to become Queen
Meghan Markle shouldn't expect a smooth road to freedom after her cage
Meghan Markle shouldn't expect a smooth road to freedom after her cage
Royal family announces changes in titles after Queen Margrethe abdication
Royal family announces changes in titles after Queen Margrethe abdication
Kanye West 'exhausts' Miami hotel's staff
Kanye West 'exhausts' Miami hotel's staff