Thursday, January 04, 2024
Elon Musk's NYE celebrations revealed amid Grimes custody battle

Elon Musk and Grimes are currently arguing custody of their three children

Elon Musk recently revealed how he spent his New Year’s Eve amid custody battle with ex-partner Grimes.

Talking to Page Six, the X CEO shared that he rang in 2024 with his three-year-old son X Æ A-Xii (or “X” for short), in St. Barts.

Moreover, Elon claimed that he was visiting his family and close friends at the lavish Carribean island. 

“My son, li’l X, was with me,” he told the outlet which previously reported that he was dancing his "arms in the air" at a Palm Tree Crew party and hung out with snowboarder Shaun White and Tom Brady.

Dismissing the reports, Elon said that in reality he attended a party at WhatsApp founder Jan Koum’s house “for a few hours” on New Year’s Eve but spent "quiet time" with his folks and peers mostly.

“I do recall meeting Shaun White and Tom Brady briefly,” Elon added but clarified that it wasn’t at the Palm Tree Crew soiree.

Elon, who is the richest man in the world, and Grimes are currently embroiled in a custody battle over X and their two other children, 1-year-old Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno “Tau” Mechanicus.

