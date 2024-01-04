Kanye West might ask Bianca Censori to dress less provocatively after their children

Kanye West to 'change completely' after kids with Bianca Censori?

Recently, Kanye West posted Bianca Censori's bold outfit snaps, which have rocked the internet. However, the Chicago rapper's behaviour was inconsistent with his previous views on nudity when he called out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, urging her to rethink her fashion sense for children's sake.



The incident happened after the Met Gala 2019; the hot and unbothered fashion diva was set to steal the limelight with her stunning yet revealing dress for the big night.

But the Jesus Walks hitmaker was aghast at her outfit. He told her, "I just made this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife. Like, 'Oh, my girl needs to be like the other girls, showing her body off.'"

The couple's back-and-forth was featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The Grammy winner continued, "I didn't realise that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, and the father of now, what—about to be four kids?"



"It's hot, but it's hot for who though?" the 46-year-old asked.

In a similar fashion, Kim did not mince words as she shot back, "You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff."

She noted, "And just because you're on a journey and you're on a transformation doesn't mean that I'm in the same spot with you."

Apart from the heated exchange, it was understood Kanye was concerned about the nudity's influence on his kids.

Keeping this in mind, Ye could arguably tone down Bianca's risqué outfits after the pair have children to avoid a similar awkward situation as he reportedly was at the helm of them.

