Fact Check: Is Jimmy Kimmel an old Epstein client? Court document goes viral

Thursday, January 04, 2024
Melanie Walker

Jimmy Kimmel previously dismissed the strong claim by taking to his social media account

Melanie Walker

Jimmy Kimmel is facing serious accusations of being in Jeffery Epstein’s client list after he was named in an alleged court document.

A screenshot going viral on social media shows the transcript of a girl detailing her interaction with the 56 year-old television personality.

The questioning starts off by the unknown woman claiming that she met Jimmy twice at the deceased financier's home.

When asked if she ever had intimate relations with him, the alleged masseuse replied: “Yes, the second time we met.”

Read More: Jimmy Kimmel rebukes Aaron Rodgers' 'dangerous' accusation

However, there is no authenticity to the viral screenshot as netizens debunked the rumor by sharing the real court document that does not name Jimmy anywhere.

The update comes after Jimmy threatened Aaron Rodgers for making a similar accusation against him while talking on The Pat McAfee Show.

The New York Jets star stated: “A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that [list] doesn’t come out. I’ll tell you what, if it comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

The Saturday Night Live! headliner instantly took to his X account and threatened the footballer with a lawsuit.

“Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court,” Jimmy penned.

