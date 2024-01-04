 
menu
Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

How late Elvis Presley will perform a concert this year?

Elvis Presley passed away 47 years ago but his superstar status remains, says Layered Reality founder

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 04, 2024

How late Elvis Presley will perform a concert this year?
How late Elvis Presley will perform a concert this year?

47 years after his passing, Elvis Presley will make a comeback to the stage for a captivating live performance.

The upcoming event, named Elvis Evolution, will be organised by British immersive entertainment specialists Layered Reality in November 2024.

The team plans to bring the King of Rock n Roll to life with the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as they'll showcase holographic projections of him from a collection of personal images and home video footage.

Elvis Evolution will make its debut in London and will then move to Las Vegas, Berlin, and Tokyo. 

Andrew McGuinness, founder and chief executive of Layered Reality, told the Mirror: "Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley. He maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment - they want to be a part of it."

He added: "It'll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world. People can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy."

Prince Harry sees Prince William are the ‘villain' of his story video
Prince Harry sees Prince William are the ‘villain' of his story
Meghan Markle could ‘never land' it after leaving Buckingham Palace video
Meghan Markle could ‘never land' it after leaving Buckingham Palace
Sabrina Carpenter's ex Bradley Steven gushes over her
Sabrina Carpenter's ex Bradley Steven gushes over her
Britney Spears' music execs try 'to convince' her for new album
Britney Spears' music execs try 'to convince' her for new album
Meghan Markle to shift from Hollywood: ‘What else is she capable of' video
Meghan Markle to shift from Hollywood: ‘What else is she capable of'
Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland on social media
Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland on social media
Kelly Clarkson makes shocking confession about Brandon Blackstock marriage
Kelly Clarkson makes shocking confession about Brandon Blackstock marriage
Fact Check: Is Jimmy Kimmel an old Epstein client? Court document goes viral
Fact Check: Is Jimmy Kimmel an old Epstein client? Court document goes viral
Cher's son Elijah makes huge decision prior conservatorship hearing
Cher's son Elijah makes huge decision prior conservatorship hearing
Kanye West to 'change completely' after kids with Bianca Censori?
Kanye West to 'change completely' after kids with Bianca Censori?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on speaking terms with ‘almost no one'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on speaking terms with ‘almost no one'
Kim Kardashian announces shutdown of her major business video
Kim Kardashian announces shutdown of her major business