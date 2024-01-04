Elvis Presley passed away 47 years ago but his superstar status remains, says Layered Reality founder

How late Elvis Presley will perform a concert this year?

47 years after his passing, Elvis Presley will make a comeback to the stage for a captivating live performance.

The upcoming event, named Elvis Evolution, will be organised by British immersive entertainment specialists Layered Reality in November 2024.

The team plans to bring the King of Rock n Roll to life with the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as they'll showcase holographic projections of him from a collection of personal images and home video footage.

Elvis Evolution will make its debut in London and will then move to Las Vegas, Berlin, and Tokyo.

Andrew McGuinness, founder and chief executive of Layered Reality, told the Mirror: "Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley. He maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment - they want to be a part of it."



He added: "It'll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world. People can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy."