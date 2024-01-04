 
Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

TJ Holmes, Amy Robach embark on new health challenge in 2024

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach have been sharing their personal journey through their podcast 'Amy & TJ'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 04, 2024

file footage

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are committed to improving their health and wellness in 2024. The couple, who host the podcast Amy & TJ, are taking on the challenge of Dry January together. Dry January encourages people to abstain from alcohol for the entire month.

While TJ has participated in Dry January for years, this marks Amy's first attempt. She said that in the past she has done "Damp January" where she would reduce but not eliminate drinking. 

"Robes is doing this for the first time ever in the New Year," Holmes said, revealing his nickname for her. "A lot of people do Dry January, you're doing it for the first time."

"Yes, we're in this together now. I've never done it," Robach said. "I've always done what I call 'Damp January.' I reduce my drinking, but I wasn't willing to completely cut it out. But this year, this month I have agreed, and I actually am excited about it… I do like a challenge, and it certainly will be one for me."

The couple's relationship faced intense scrutiny last year when news of their affair became public. They were both in the process of divorcing their spouses. With those difficulties now in the past, TJ and Amy are focused on healthier routines, including Dry January. 

