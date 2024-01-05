Katt Williams slams Kevin Hart who in return calls his attack ‘sad’

Kevin Hart feels ‘sad' after Katt Williams rips him apart

Comedians can make or take a joke. But apparently comedian Katt Williams's diss was too much for Kevin Hart as he called it “sad.”



Speaking to Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, the Friday After Next star slammed the Central Intelligence star saying, “In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club.”

Adding, “He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to L.A., and in his first year in L.A., he had his own sitcom on network television and had his own film called Soul Plane that he was leading? No."

He continued, "We’ve never heard of that before that person or since that person. What do you think a plant is? Maybe people don’t understand the definitions of these words.”

Referring to his Netlfix documentary, he said, “He just did his documentary with Chris Rock, where he shows you that his whole upbringing in comedy was on the East Coast. So how, simultaneously, was he here in Los Angeles doing the same thing? It didn’t happen."

In response, Kevin took to social media and avoided responding in a similar rhetoric.

"Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film 'LIFT' which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says 'They Really Love You' ….I now know she’s talking about 'Katt' Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!"



