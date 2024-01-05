 
Jimmy Kimmel breaks cover after Jeffery Epstein list accusation

Jimmy Kimmel slammed Aaron Rodgers for alleging that the TV host was linked with Jeffery Epstein in any way

Jimmy Kimmel made his first appearance after the bold accusation of being on Jeffery Epstein’s list.

The Saturday Night Live! host stepped out to celebrate comedic actor Jim Carrey’s 60th birthday.

Sporting a plain white button-down shirt, Jimmy joined Adam Sandler, David Spade, Bill Burr, Howie Mandel, and Jeff Ross at the Los Angeles celebrity spot San Vicente Bungalows.

His appearance comes after Aaron Rodgers made a strong claim about the 56 year-old TV presenter that he was a client of Jefferey Epstein, the late financier who was on trial for sex trafficking and federal conspiracy until he died by suicide.

Read More: Fact Check: Is Jimmy Kimmel an old Epstein client? Court document goes viral

The New York Jets star said on The Pat McFee Show, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

Jimmy took to his X account and retweeted the interview clip, penning, “Nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality."

He added, "Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

