Meghan Markle is desperate for Prince Harry to start working and networking

Meghan Markle is allegedly growing more desperate by the day for Prince Harry to reconsider his stance on working

File Footage

Meghan Markle allegedly wants Prince Harry to start working and networking so they can ‘still make it’ in Hollywood.



All of this has been shared by an inside source close to Heat magazine.

They broke it all down during one of her most recent chats with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

According to the source, the Duchess is starting to feel very “stressed” over her career and just wants Prince Harry to “step up” so they can start “networking” in Hollywood.

Read More: Meghan Markle wants a royal ‘family re-group like Prince Harry in 2024

Reportedly, “This year is make or break for them, and Meghan’s told Harry to step up. So far it’s been her doing the lion’s share of the networking, and she’s stressed — largely because so many deals have fallen apart.”

“She wants to take a step back and feels it’s time for Harry to get his game face on,” the source also chime into say before signing off.