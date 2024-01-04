 
menu
Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle wants a royal ‘family re-group' like Prince Harry in 2024

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to have changed her mind about reconciliation with family

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 04, 2024

Meghan Markle wants a royal ‘family re-group’ like Prince Harry in 2024
Meghan Markle wants a royal ‘family re-group’ like Prince Harry in 2024

Meghan, the Duchess if Sussex, has reportedly changed her views about reconnecting with her family, following in footsteps of her husband, Prince Harry.

Speaking with Hello! Magazine, astrologer Debbie Frank said Meghan Markle is eyeing a “family re-group” implying that royal fans might see a reunion this year.

The expert also noted that after going through a financially hard year, Meghan will work on “actualizing her plans” this new year.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to leave Hollywood in 2024?

"Like Harry, she also wants a family re-group, which could involve a new home in a new area. July is important for turning things around and ticking her aspirational boxes, and in the process, she is willing to take risks and make a commitment to achieve her goals," Frank observed.

The expert continued: "The solar eclipse on 2 October is another game-changer, and as the action planet Mars crosses her ascendant mid-October, Meghan will be working hard on actualizing her plans.

“However, Mars stations retrograde exactly on her Mercury in December, and circumstances beyond her control signify a delay and slow-down that lasts into the spring of 2025, when things pick up again."

Meghan Markle aims to become the Queen of England instead of Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle aims to become the Queen of England instead of Kate Middleton
King Charles to lose Buckingham Palace to left wing woke youth? video
King Charles to lose Buckingham Palace to left wing woke youth?
‘Restless' Meghan Markle re-configuring her identity in 2024
‘Restless' Meghan Markle re-configuring her identity in 2024
'Marvel' actor Chris Hemsworth reveals big truth about New Year resolution
'Marvel' actor Chris Hemsworth reveals big truth about New Year resolution
Jennifer Garner marks another victory against Lopez amid Matt Damon feud
Jennifer Garner marks another victory against Lopez amid Matt Damon feud
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tipped to ‘turn around' public opinion of them video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tipped to ‘turn around' public opinion of them
Jada Pinkette Smith blasted in new viral pic
Jada Pinkette Smith blasted in new viral pic
Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls to celebrate 30 years of band
Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls to celebrate 30 years of band
Kanye West attacked Kim Kardashian for ‘showing body'
Kanye West attacked Kim Kardashian for ‘showing body'
Will 2024 be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's year? video
Will 2024 be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's year?
Angelina Jolie turns heads with new style statement
Angelina Jolie turns heads with new style statement
Victoria, David Beckham to mark 25 years of togetherness with vow renewal
Victoria, David Beckham to mark 25 years of togetherness with vow renewal