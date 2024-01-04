Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to have changed her mind about reconciliation with family

Meghan Markle wants a royal ‘family re-group’ like Prince Harry in 2024

Meghan, the Duchess if Sussex, has reportedly changed her views about reconnecting with her family, following in footsteps of her husband, Prince Harry.



Speaking with Hello! Magazine, astrologer Debbie Frank said Meghan Markle is eyeing a “family re-group” implying that royal fans might see a reunion this year.

The expert also noted that after going through a financially hard year, Meghan will work on “actualizing her plans” this new year.

"Like Harry, she also wants a family re-group, which could involve a new home in a new area. July is important for turning things around and ticking her aspirational boxes, and in the process, she is willing to take risks and make a commitment to achieve her goals," Frank observed.

The expert continued: "The solar eclipse on 2 October is another game-changer, and as the action planet Mars crosses her ascendant mid-October, Meghan will be working hard on actualizing her plans.

“However, Mars stations retrograde exactly on her Mercury in December, and circumstances beyond her control signify a delay and slow-down that lasts into the spring of 2025, when things pick up again."