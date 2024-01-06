Britney Spears makes first appearance after quitting music for life

Britney Spears publicly spotted for the first time after she made a lifelong promise that she 'will never return to the music industry'

Britney Spears has seemingly decided to blow off some steam.

After making a scathing rant on her Instagram account, the 'Princess of Pop' was papped spending some quality time in Las Vegas, as per the findings of TMZ.

Reportedly, the Woman In Me hitmaker booked rooms at two different places, Resorts World and Aria, where she stayed for a few nights before Christmas. However, it was not disclosed if the 42-year-old songstress celebrated Christmas Eve in Sin City.

In another fan video, the Toxic hitmaker was spotted walking through an aisle at The Wynn, a casino in Las Vegas, along with a handful of security guards.

It is pertinent to mention here that this was Britney’s first public appearance after she shut down rumors about her return to the music industry.

The singing sensation addressed these rampant rumours via her Instagram and wrote, “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash,” adding, “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry.”

After making this vow, Spears detailed that she had taken on a new role as a ‘ghostwriter.’

“I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!” Britney concluded her post.