Britney Spears vows that she will 'never return to the music industry' after years-long conservatorship

Photo: Britney Spears announces shocking lifelong promise

Britney Spears shuts down the rumors related to her musical comeback.

As fans will know, the 'Princess of Pop' was set free from her conservatorship of 13 years in November 2021.

Last year, the ex-wife of Sam Asghari spoke to People about the 'challenges' she was facing after the end of this prolonged conservatorship.

During the confessional, The Woman In Me author told the publication, "Since the 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021, I have been learning this new freedom," before noting that embracing this ‘freedom’ would get very challenging for her at times.

Recently, the pop star has broken silence on rumors of her return to the music industry.

Shutting down such ‘rampant’ rumors, the 42-year-old songstress took to her Instagram and penned, “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash,” adding, “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry.”

Nonetheless, Spears professed that she had not given up on songwriting yet and stated, “When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me.”

In conclusion to her scathing post, she admitted taking on a new role, “I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!”